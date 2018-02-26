Gateway to Srinagar Downtown

Yawar HussainSrinagar
There is a unique connection between the ‘Poet of the East’ Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal and Kashmir. In Sir Iqbal’s poetry, Kashmir is found to have a prominent space. It was around June of 1921, when for the first time Sir Iqbal visited the beautiful Vale. However, he soon got disappointed after he saw the condition of the local Muslims.
Almost, a century later Iqbal's visit and after inept delays,
the ‘Bab-e-Iqbal’ (gateway) to ‘Shehr-e-Khas’ (Srinagar, downtown)
has finally been completed after four years
Named after the ‘Poet of the East’ the gateway is an addition to the existing gateways in downtown including the Kathi Darwaza, Sangeen Darwaza and Baccha Darwaza, all built during the Mughal era.
The gateway on the periphery of the Baba Dawood Khaki Bridge on the banks of Brari Nambal Lagoon connects the Munawarabad area with the historic downtown.
The gateway comprises of two big arches along the road and curved spaces for pedestrian movement.
In the second phase of the project development of adjoining footpaths would be taken up on both sides of the gateway.
The foundation of the gateway was laid on May 5, 2011, during Omar Abdullah led government under the beautification plan of Brari Nambal Lagoon.
Initially, the gateway was slated to be completed in 2013; but the completion was pushed to 2018. The gateway project involved a gamut of government departments including tourism, SMC, LAWDA, R&B and the UEED.
Video by Wasim Nabi
The gateway is built to attract tourists interested in rich heritage of Shehr-e-Khas where the traditional Kashmiri architecture is visible in the houses and shrines of Sufi saints and the grand Jamia Masjid.
The Shehr-e-Khas also famous for a series of bridges across the river Jhelum on the banks of which the Srinagar city is laid out.
For locals living in Baba Dem, the construction of Bab-e-Iqbal is the first step towards recognition of the cultural heritage of the old city.
“Baba Dem is a place known for scrapping old things but from now onwards the place will get a unique recognition as the gateway will add to the name and beautification of the place,” Nazir Ahmad a local said.
However, Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed apathy over the opening of Downtown Srinagar gateway and termed construction of a gateway as a “cosmetic” measure.
Mirwaiz said that the residents of downtown had to face the ‘harassment’ at the hands of authorities and attracting people through gateway will not yield anything.
He tweeted: “Attracting people to downtown by building some gateway, while for decades resorting to revengeful and dictatorial measures of repeatedly subjecting its residents to curfews, restrictions, harassment and what not! Cosmetic measures without addressing basic issue will not yield much.”
After leaving the Vale in disgust in 1921, Sir Iqbal wrote the following lines:
Panja-e-zulm-o-jahaalat ne buraa haal kiyaa
Ban he miqraaz hamain bepar-o-be baal kiyaa
Toad us dast-e-jafa kesh koya Rabjis ne
Rooh-e-azaad-e-Kashmir kopamaal kiyaa
While cursing the forces of oppression and suppression in this enslaved paradise on earth, Iqbal also prayed before Almighty for bringing about a revolution in Kashmir which would turn ashes into flames.
Wasim Nabi contributed to this story.
