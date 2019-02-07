About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

GATE aspirants demand rescheduling of cancelled flights

Published at February 07, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 06:

Aspirants of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Wednesday sought immediate rescheduling of their cancelled flights saying they will miss the entrance test if there is further delay.
They sought help from the government to reach their entrance examination venues saying their flights got cancelled due to bad weather and the concerned authorities haven’t rescheduled their flights yet.
“We have to appear for the entrance test, but due to bad weather, our flight has been cancelled. The authorities even knowing that we were going to appear for the important examination, they have not rescheduled the bookings, citing the reasons of hike in fare prices. We won’t be able to sit in the examination,” the GATE aspirants said.
GATE examination of Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) is going to be held on February 09 2019. On the same day, the examination of Electrical Engineering (EE) is also scheduled. The entrance examination of Civil Engineering is scheduled on 10th February 2019.

 

