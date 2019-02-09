GATE aspirants airlifted to Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 08:
Hundreds of GATE aspirants whose travel to Jammu exam centers got cancelled due to heavy snowfall have been airlifted to Jammu by the authorities in Kashmir.
Officials in the Kashmir divisional administration told KNS that at least 200 GATE aspirants were airlifted from Srinagar airport to Jammu after the administration made serious efforts for their travel.
“We didn’t want any of these candidates miss their exam because of the weather or closure of the highway. Those candidates who registered with the administration have been airlifted. We appeal all those GATE candidates who want to avail the government airlift should get in touch with the administration,” Khursheed Ahmad Shah, ADC Budgam and Nodal Officer for the GATE aspirants’ travel arrangement told Kashmir News Service (KNS). He said the government had arranged two sorties for the aspirants.
Hundreds of GATE candidates were worried about their exams after the cancellation of flights on Thursday and closure of the Jammu Srinagar Highway due to snowfall.
Special Secretary Winter Secretariat Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, said the government made special efforts and arrangements for these aspirants after they got in touch with his office and with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir since Thursday.
Bhat said the government will make sure that no candidate misses the opportunity of appearing in the GATE exam.