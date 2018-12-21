Gasipora youth killed in forces firing: Admin informs SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Administration in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday informed that the slain youth Yawer Ahmad Dar of Gasipora village was killed in forces firing during the clashes—while as the Police claimed that he got killed after they opened fire in air to disperse the mob.
The Police and district administration Kulgam said that in a reply to State Human Rights (SHRC) notice regarding the killing of 23-year-old Yawer during clashes between government forces and protesters in Gofbal Qaimoh village of the Kulgam district on June 24 this year after which he succumbed at the hospital on June 26.
DC Kulgam informed SHRC “On June 26, 2018, an encounter between militants and forces took place at village Khrewan of Tehsil Qaimoh in which two militants were killed and one was captured alive.” “On the same day, in the aftermath of encounter clashes broke out between civilians and forces at various places, reads DC’s reply to SHRC notice.
The Commission was also informed that during clashes at Qaimoh, forces fired bullets to disperse the stone pelters in which a civilian Yawer Ahmad of Gasipora Wanpoh sustained bullet injuries in his chest and later succumbed.
Meanwhile police also told SHRC that “On 24-06-2018, Police Station Qaimoh received information from reliable sources that an Army part was on way towards encounter site in Chadder Mutahama village who were heavily pelted upon by unruly mob who were armed with stones and Lathies in Gofbal Qaimoh village with an intention to kill them.” “Army party in a defense opened fire in air, due to which one person namely Yawer of Gasipora sustained injuries and the said mob took him to hospital for treatment at the district hospital Anantnag where he succumbed,” reads a police reply to the Commission.