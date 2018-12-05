Gas Insulated Power Substation commissioned at Magam

Project to bring additional 1000 MWs of power to Kashmir daily: Govt
Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Dec 04:
GE Power Tuesday announced commissioning of first of-its-kind 400/200 KV Gas Insulated Power Substation (GIPS) at Magam in district Budgam.
The Substation is a part of the Northern Region System Strengthening 29 (NRSS 29) project and it will help augment electricity supply in the Kashmir valley by bringing in additional 1000 MWs of power daily from Punjab.
“This project is critical for meeting the power requirements of J&K,” said Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, Sterlite Power. H said this is especially true in Kashmir, which suffers massive load-shedding during winters when electricity demand rises sharply.
Sterlite Power has last month commissioned a new transmission line spread over 400 km from Samba in Jammu to Amargarh innorth Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
“Specially designed vehicles were used to transport the heavy equipment from different locations across India and deliver them safely to the site, overcoming several considerable constraints like narrow tunnels and roughterrains,” said Shailesh Mishra, Business Unit Head, Turnkey Solutions South Asia for GE Grid solutions.
“Transporting the material through Jawahar Tunnel was especially challenging. For transportation of transformers we had to dismantle the entire lighting rail and fixtures of Jawahar tunnel and re-do it within a limited time window,” he said.
“Every team member that was involved in this project should be incredibly proud of what we have achieved – delivering a critical solution, under severe conditions and in record time,” he said.