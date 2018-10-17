Garg chairs maiden review meeting as DC Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 16:
After assuming the office as Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg, on Tuesday interacted with the District and Sectoral Officers here at a review introductory cum review meeting.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by SSP Mohd Shabir Malik, ADDC Mohammad Hanief Malik, ADC Kishori Lal besides other district heads of various departments.
Garg, while interacting with all officers of District Administration for the first time, desired to bring a positive change in working of all the departments to achieve all round development of the district. He stressed on utilizing the available resources optimally to achieve the desired results on the ground.
He also sensitized the officer about upcoming Panchayat elections, the official added.