Garbage piles up as SMC employees’ strike enters 2nd day

Protesting employees demand resignation of female corporator
Protesting employees demand resignation of female corporator
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 02:
Two days after an employee of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) was accused of for harassing a female corporator in Mayor’s office, the employees on Wednesday continued their strike and demanded termination of the corporator.
Demanding resignation of the female corporator Shaheena Bhat, the employees said they will not resume their work unless action is taken her by the authorities.
SMC Employees Union President, Muhammad Maqbool told Rising Kashmir, “Shaheena Ji has misbehaved with an employee of SMC and has also leveled allegations against him. She barged in Mayor’s office and physically assaulted the Private Secretary, Ghulam Hussain and also damaged the computers and fixtures in the office,” he said.
“Such things will not be tolerated and she should apologize or resign,” Maqbool said. He said employees have nothing to do with politics but have a concern about the respect for each other.
Chief Ward officer, Mehraj-ud-din Bhuja termed the allegation against the SMC employee as baseless and fabricated. He alleged that some corporators are also harassing and threatening SMC field staffers in the city, which won’t be tolerated in future.
“Why was an SMC employee dragged into Mayor versus Deputy Mayor politics? He was locked inside his chamber by the said coporator,” Bhuja alleged.
Meanwhile piles of garbage were seen lying unattended at many places in Srinagar city including Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Jehangir Chowk, Batamaloo, Maisuma, Magamal Bagh, Chanapora, Rambagh, Dalgate, Khanyar, Rajouri Kadal and many other areas.
Shopkeepers in Lal Chowk expressed their resentment against the SMC.
Iqbal Abdullah, a shopkeeper said, the foul smell is emanating from the garbage dumped adjacent to Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar). It is the prime location and garbage should have been lifted by SMC on priority.
“Except controversies nothing has done by these corporators; they need money and power,” Abdullah said adding common people are suffering due to their blame games.
Another local at Maisuma told The Rising Kashmir that the corporators want to grab public money and they won’t do anything concrete for the development of the city.
“Such controversies are planned and they do it deliberately to gain public attention,” he said.
SMC Sweeper Union President, Ghulam Muhammad termed the incident unfortunate. While admitting that common people are affected by strikes, he said except strike there is no option left for them.
“No sweeper will work unless the matter is resolved by the administration. Sanitation of the city will remain suspended,” he said adding the strike will continue till their demands are fulfilled.
Common people had to face hardships as SMC officials were on strike. All offices remained closed on second day as a mark of protest against the alleged misbehavior of the female corporator.
“I have to get my daughter’s Birth Certificate but there is no one present in the office,” said Muhammad Ramzan, a visitor to the SMC office at Karan Nagar.
On Monday, Shaheena Bhat a female corporator from Ward No. 7 Rajbagh, accused SMC Mayor Junaid Mattu of ‘sexual and physical assault’. She alleged that the Mayor didn’t harass her once but a number of times.
However, Mattu refuted the allegations of molestation leveled against him by the corporator saying that she treats her ‘like his own mother’.
Mayor also said that he along with other corporators won’t attend the office till action is taken against the female corporator.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com