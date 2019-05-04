Gap narrowing in talks with US: Taliban

May 04, 2019 | AP/Press Trust of India

The Taliban say the gap is narrowing in talks with Washington's special peace envoy over a timetable for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.

In a voice message sent Saturday to The Associated Press, the Taliban spokesman in Doha says both sides have offered new proposals for drawing down US and NATO forces.

This would be a significant initial step toward a deal to end nearly 18 years of war and America's longest military engagement. US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, however, continued to press for a cease fire, tweeting Friday: "It is time to put down arms."

The Taliban have rejected any cease-fire until US and NATO troops withdraw.

