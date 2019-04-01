Ganie elected President of Sopore Economic Alliance

April 01, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Civil society and business community from Sopore on Sunday elected Muhammad Ashraf Ganaie as President of Sopore Economic Alliance.

The function was held at Hotel Deen in Sopore in which people of all walks of life participated.

The locals hailed Ganai and assured their support to his leadership.

Ganaie extended his gratitude to the people of town for reposing faith on his leadership and resolved to work with dedication for the welfare and upliftment of the town.