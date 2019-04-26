Gang of fraudsters busted, one arrested: Crime Branch

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Crime Branch on Thursday claimed to have arrested an inter-state fraudster from Punjab involved in cheating case using his fake identity.

As per a statement, a Crime Branch spokesman, Jammu, Paramjeet Singh and others lodged a complaint with them, following which, a preliminary enquiry by the Hillal Mohammed Azhar was conducted for allegedly defrauding various candidates and duping them of their hard earned money by Gursevak Singh and others on the pretext of providing study visa and jobs in foreign countries through a self-style company in the name of M/s Wings Canadian Consultants Hall No. 109/A-1, 1st Floor North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu.

During enquiry, Crime Branch found that the accused persons in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy changed their actual identities with fake names and had allured and cheated the innocent youths on the pretext of providing them jobs, studies and trainings abroad and in return had taken a huge amount running in lakhs of rupees, the spokesman added.

During course of investigation, the Crime Branch spokesman said “It was also found that the alleged accused persons had used fake voter ID’s and aadhaar card in order to hide their identity whereas accused Gursevak Singh was identified as Malkeet Singh Maan son of Behal Singh of village Mauran Tehsil Sunan District Sangrur in Punjab.”

“It was further found that all the accused persons had opened their office at Jammu solely with the intention of cheating and after alluring a large number of persons and have obtained around Rs 45 lakhs from them by resorting to fraudulent means, merely in order to cause wrongful gains for themselves and wrongful loss to the complainants.”

Accordingly case FIR No. 24/2017 U/s 420,465,467,468,471,120-B RPC was registered at police station Crime Branch in Jammu against M/s Wings Canadian Consultants through Gursevak Singh and others and investigation of the case was entrusted to SI Hilal Azhar of CBJ, said the spokesman.

During the course of investigation, all the statutory requirements were completed and after hectic efforts put in, the actual identity of accused person were established and the accused namely Gursevak Singh was identified as Malkeet Singh Maan son of Bahal Singh of village Mauran Tehsil Sunan District Sangrur (Punjab) was tracked down and arrested by a team of Crime Branch Jammu on 22.04.2019 from Sangrur Punjab, he added.

The said accused person is on police remand and investigation of the case is in progress, the spokesman added.