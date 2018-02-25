Gang involved in mobile, inverter thefts busted in Budgam; 03 arrested

Valuable stolen items worth lakhs recovered
AgenciesSrinagar
Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a burglar gang by arresting its three members and recovered stolen property on their instance worth lakhs.
“Acting on a complaint from one Tawseef Ahmad of Beerwah regarding a burglary on his shop near sumo stand at Beerwah on Feb 15, Police Station Beerwah zeroed on one Waheed Ahmad son of Abdul Rehman of Sutharan Khag,” a police officer said
During questioning, Waheed disclosed that he along with his two associates Bilal Mantoo son of Abdul Hameed and Manzoor Sheikh Son of Ghulam Rasool of Sutharan were involved in the burglary of the shop, the official said adding that on their instance, stolen valuable items worth lakhs which included 64 mobile phones, mobile batteries, charges and invertors etc were recovered.
A case FIR numbers 24/18 under section 457, 380 RPC, already stands registered in Police Station Beerwah against the burglars involved in the theft, the police official said.
Meanwhile, people of the area in general and shopkeepers and the Complainant, in particular, hailed the efforts of the police and thanked for solving the theft case within few days.
