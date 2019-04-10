Gandhi will be weeping on how Muslims are punished in India: Mehbooba

April 10, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday continued her tirade on Twitter on her former ally, the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that Mahatma Gandhi would be weeping in “heaven at how Muslims and other minorities are being harassed and punished in his beloved India”.

Mehbooba was reacting to a tweet by author Hidol Sengupta who had earlier tweeted that India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would be weeping after listening to the comments on Article 370 by Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah.

Mehbooba in her response said, “He (Gandhi) would be wishing he hadn’t been shot by a Hindu fanatic. Maybe disaster could have been averted.”

Earlier while reacting to cricketer-turned BJP leader Gautam Gambhir’s tweet that she was a “stain”, Mehbooba said, “Cricketers should stick to playing cricket. Why wade into politics especially when it comes to issues like Kashmir? They have no knowledge about it. Take your aggression to the field and once you are done hang your boots with grace. Disgraceful.”

Asking Gambhir to continue with tweeting for the BJP, “Mehbooba said that he Gambhir was paid two rupees per tweet by the BJP.”

Mehbooba went on to take on the Delhi BJP spokesperson Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga asking him to sell “faulty” merchandise featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said it was amusing to be trolled by the rightwing leaders and activists.

“Amusing to be trolled by the rightwing. They were obviously hibernating when BJP formed the government with PDP. We weren't anti-national then. But after enjoying power in J&K they are now hungry for another term at the centre. Therefore their conscience is wide awake! No vikas only bakwaas,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Terming the Model Code of Conduct as “Modi Code of Conduct”, Mehbooba said, “Kashmir has become the proverbial lamb which is always taken to the slaughter for petty political gains.”

She said intentionally creating hatred for Kashmiris amongst other Indians would only widen the trust deficit.

Mehbooba has been continuously writing against the BJP on Twitter since the break-up of the coalition government last year in June.

Last week, she had taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of relying on fear psychosis to win the Lok Sabha polls.

“After much-touted ache din failed, PM is relying on fear psychosis to win again. He is making it patriot versus anti-national, Hindu vs Muslim, Kashmir vs rest of India. By the way, BJP endorsed the same blueprint in Agenda of Alliance so accusing Congress of siding with tukde tukde gang is a lie,” Mehbooba had tweeted.





