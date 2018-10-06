Gandhi Memorial to face Bandipora college in final match

Srinagar:
In the ongoing Inter-College Cricket Men’s Tournament organised by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, University of Kashmir, Gandhi Memorial College thrashed SSM College in semi finals by 103 runs to qualify for finals.
Batting first, Gandhi Memorial College scored 228 in allotted 32 overs. Musavir scored 89 runs and Danish scored 45 runs from SSM College. From the bowling side, Usman and Jahid took 1 wicket each.
In reply SSM College were bundled out for just 125 runs Uzair Majeed was the top scorer with 21 runs from Gandhi Memorial College while Imtiyaz ganai took 5 wickets.
Gandhi Memorial College will face GDC Bandipora in finals on Saturday 2018.