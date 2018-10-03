Gandhi Memorial defeates Anantnag College by 22 runs

Rising Kashmir News
In the ongoing 12th Edition of Prof. Yousuf Memorial Cricket Cup being played at Turf Wicket Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, Gandhi Memorial College defeated GDC Anantnag by 22 runs.
GDC Anantnag won the toss elected to feild first. Gandhi Memorial scored 182 runs in allotted 30 overs. Asif Jeelani contributed with 60 runs in 63 deliveries and Mohsin scored 24 runs in 15 deliveries.
For GDC Anantnag, Rasiq took three and Nasir two wickets.
Chasing a target of 183 runs, GDC Anantnag could score 161 runs only and got all out in 29 overs. For them Zahid was the top scorer with 35 runs and Bilal 34 runs, in 26 and 37 deliveries respectively. For Gandhi Memorial College Amir and Adil took three wickets each.
Gandhi Memorial College won the match by 21 runs. Asif Jeelani of Gandhi Memorial College was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant all round performance. By this win Gandhi Memorial College booked its place in the second semi-final match of the Tournament to be played on 04th of Octoberber 2018 (Thursday).
GDC Baramulla will play against GDC Pulwama on 03rd of October 2018 (Wednesday).
Earlier Prof. Yaseen Ahmed Shah the Principal Islamia College Srinagar was introduced to the members and officials of both the teams along with other members of college Sports Committee.
The Tournament is being Organised by the Department of Physical Education, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar, in the memory of Ex-Principal Prof Mohammad Yousuf of the College.