Gandhi Memorial beats Bijbehara College by 7 wkts in inaugural match

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Gandhi Memorial College Thursday beat Government Degree College Bijbehara by seven wickets in the inaugural match of the 12th Prof. Yousuf Memorial Inter-college cricket cup here at Islamia College turf wicket.
Earlier, Director Colleges Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Chat inaugurated 12th Edition of the tournament.
GDC Bijbehara won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 121 runs in 25 over. Yasir contributed with 47 runs in 51 deliveries and Suhai scored 11 runs in 17 deliveries.
For Gandhi Memorial College, Imtiyaz took five Wickets and Adil Reshi three. Chasing a target of 122 runs, Gandhi Memorial College achieved the target in only 15.2 overs.
For them Asif Jeelani scored 67 runs in 43 deliveries and Amir 17 runs in 11 deliveries. For GDC Bijbihara Aqib Saleem and Yasir took one wickets each.
Gandhi Memorial College won the match by seven wickets. Asif Jeelani was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant batting performance.
Principal Islamia College Prof. (Dr.) Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Prof. Muzafar Ahmad Khan, Prof K A Mahajan with other members of Islamia College Alumni Association who were present on the occasion were introduced to the teams.
The next match of the tournament on Friday will be played between Government Degree College Chrar-i-Sharief and Government Degree College Sopore and on 17 September 2018. The match will be played between GDC Ganderbal and Amar Singh College, Srinagar.
The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education of College in the memory of Late Prof. Mohammad Yousuf ex-principal of the college.