Gandhi Global Family commemorates Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Global Family in collaboration with United Nations Information Centre New Delhi organised a mega event Diwan-E-Aam at Mubarak Mandi, Jammu where a large number of people paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, followed by prayers, cultural programmes and pledge.
According to an official, on the occasion, President Gandhi Global Family J&K State Padmashri Dr S P Verma presented calendar of activities and charter of United Nations SDGs to Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma.
Speaking on the occasion, Div Com said that it is very important for today’s generations to learn tolerance, patience and compassion which are inseparable values of Gandhi’s philosophy. He appreciated the great efforts put in by the Gandhi Global Family and its partners and later urged students to imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in their life.
While presenting welcome address, Dr S P Verma highlighted the role of Gandhi Global Family in promoting communal harmony and particularly connecting people of cross cultures, diverse communities and various regions. He said that Gandhi Global Family is recognized Peace NGO by United Nations which is promoting the messages of Mahatma Gandhi in the State and organizing Gandhi Jayanti in Mubarak Mandi since 1990.
The organization also launched their year-long action plan to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which will be organised in all the districts of the State by the representatives of the organization, he said.
The official said that other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion were MLA Nagrota Davinder Singh Rana, MLA Jammu East Rajesh Gupta, Maj. General (Retd.)G S Jamwal, Director Social Welfare Dr Bharat Bhushan, Chief Conservator of Forest Jammu Sameer Bharati, Former Union Secretary Ashok Angurana, Chairman J&K Peace Foundation Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and others.
Meanwhile, Department of Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB) Kishtwar on Tuesday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. The function was presided over by District Officer KVIB Kishtwar Mohd Iqbal Butt.
A large number of artisans/ entrepreneurs/prominent citizen and staff members of KVIB were present in the function. District Officer KVIB exhorted upon the participants to follow the teachings and path shown by Mahatma Gandhi for heralding peace and tranquility in the region, the official added
Former Member JKPSC R L Bharti, Former Director Education Jammu S Ravinder Singh, President SC St & OBC Confederation K L Kalsotra, Chairman SOS International Rajiv Chunni, Head Sant Nirankari Mission S Ajit Singh, Former IAS G R Bhagat, President Choudhary Ahmed Din Foundation Ch Haji Maqbool Ahmed, President Swarnkar Raj Babbar and Principals of GGM Science college, MAM College, GWC Parade, GWC Gandhii Nagar, Commerce College and Govt college of Education.