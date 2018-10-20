Gandhi and musical innovation

Ravi Nitesh
ravinitesh@gmail.com
This is 150 years celebration of Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi had given title of Mahatma by RabindraNath Tagore) remained a person who always stood for truth, for rights.
For many in Pakistan, he remained just a Hindu leader and whose intention was against partition; for many in India, he remained a Muslim sympathizer, whose intent resulted creation of Pakistan.
But the wonder is that for common people and social-political leaders and thinkers living all over the globe, he remained a crusader of freedom through his approach of non-violence and creative actions and his own philosophy of experiences with truth.
But what I experienced about him recently has made me aware that what Gandhi touched was inner soul of people.
Recently, I met with famous classical vocalist KalapiniKomkali. She was in Delhi for a performance. I got the invitation through my friend Sanjay Rai who is the coordinator of National Youth Project that has trained lakhs of youths for peace, diversity and non-violence under auspicious guidance of veteran gandhianDr. S. N. Subbarao.
For me, this invite was important and of particular interest as the performance was dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi as part of a program celebrating 150 years of Gandhi and was themed ‘Gandhi-Malhar’. Kalapini sung beautifully and the crowded hall roared with claps.
In a very short time after her performance, when we met her, I came to know that she would meet us again the next day morning as she wanted to meet Dr.Subbarao.
For us, Dr.Subbarao, a 90 year old veteran Gandhian is not an unfamiliar name. We know him since years, for his ability to spread message of peace and non-violence across India and world.
Despite being in this age, he is probably as fast as any youth in their 20’s can be. He never stops and travels frequently to participate in programs across country. His way of life is service of people. He speaks many languages, he writes songs, he dances and sings and he is an extraordinary speaker.
His ideas are quite simple and important as of Gandhi. He never differentiates among people for their nationality, religion, caste, race or anything and consider human as human being.
Next day, we all along with Dr.Subbarao met Kalapini at Rajghat (Gandhi Samadhi, where last ritual of Mahatma Gandhi was performed). Kalapini became very emotional and told that what she is trying to do through her classical music is just service of humanity.
No one could think that such a famous singer who has appointments for performances would look so happy visiting the Rajghat and standing in a corner and singing a peace song for Gandhi.
Later when we all sat together in Gandhi SmarakNidhi, I asked her to tell us more about ‘Gandhi Malhar’. What she spoke was really a wonder.
She told that during 1967-68, Dr. S. N. Subbarao, a peace worker on gandhian principles of non-violence came to Madhya Pradesh and met her father Kumar Gandharv. Kumar Gandharv was known for his music across the world. Kalapini said that Kumar Gandharv always believed that all the ragas of music are actually evolved through dhun (tunes) and are natural.
When Subbarao met him, they discussed about Gandhian values. Dr.Subbarao is already known for his achievement in social experiments of non-violence and bringing violent dacoits of Chamabal region to non-violent mainstream.
Kumar Gandhrav asked him that being a musician, what he can do in service of Gandhian values? He was determined that if he can do anything through his own talent, that would be a satisfactory contribution for him. Kalapini told us that at that time, Dr.Subbarao requested him if he (Kumar Gandharv) can sing something on Gandhi.
This discussion between them led an innovative ‘Gandhi-Malhar’, a new Raag in his music. It is astonishing that Gandharv who believed that Raagas are natural, has actually himself invented and innovated a new Raag. Kumar Gandharv and later his wife Vasundhara sung it. This new raag was made during 1968-69 as the year 1969 was a centenary year of Mahatma Gandhi.
Now, in the year 2018, when Kalapini got offer to perform on the occasion of Gandhi 150 (commemorating 150 years of Gandhi), she actually got reminded about the Gandhi-Malhar that she had never performed earlier. She believe that though this new raag is actually a bit difficult but she loved to do this.
‘For an artist who believe in humanity across all regions and religions, and who believe in ideas of peace and non-violence, Gandhi is always a soulful character but to bring him in her own music through reciting a new raag Gandhi-Malhar that was actually made by her father in 1968-1969 is all together a new experience and very satisfactory one.
Who knew that Gandhi, who influenced people of the world, particularly social and political leaders will also influence a class musician.
This affection with Gandhi is evident as Gandhi actually belongs to people of the world, from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan to Martin Luthar, From Nelson Mandela to Charlie Chaplin and from Einstein to even Kumar Gandharv. His ideas got love and respect from all across globe equally as his ideas were service of humanity.