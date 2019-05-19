Ganderbal youth selected as delegate for UN conference

May 19, 2019 | Umar Raina

Ganderbal boy Idrees Ahmad has been selected for the coveted Asia Youth International Model United Nations (AYIMUN) conference.

Idrees Ahmad was selected from more than 33000 applicants all over the world. Idrees is among 2500 delegates who are going to participate in the conference.

Asia Youth International Model United Nations (AYIMUN) is an annual conference where young leaders from all over the world sit together in an assembly called Meeting Session and each of them play the role as a diplomat representing the country they are assigned to.

This year’s Asia Youth International Model United Nations is plotted to be the greatest MUN conference in Asia-Pacific. It will be held in Putrajaya International Convention Centre, Malaysia from 25-28 August 2019 with 2500 delegates around the world.

Idrees Ahmad said, "I am delighted after receiving the acceptance letter from AYIMUN. I was selected on the bases of the motivational letter which I sent to the AYIMUN.”

He further said, “It will be a great opportunity for me to share my ideas and solutions about various issues of the world and my country with youth leaders across world."

"It is big platform for me to enhance my public speaking skills, diplomatic skills and I will also get know about the diverse world and its uniqueness," he said.