Ganderbal youth goes missing, family appeals him to return

May 03, 2019 | Umar Raina

A 25-year-old has gone missing in Thune area of Kangan in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The family has appealed him to return home.

Family sources said Shafat Ahmad Malik son of Mohd Yousuf Malik resident of Thune, Kangan of Ganderbal district is missing since April 29 this year.

According to family members, he left home for SMHS hospital, Srinagar for medical check-up on April 28 but did not return home since. The members said that after waiting till late night they tried his phone number several times but his phone was switched off. They also contacted his friends and their relatives but could not get any information.

After failing to trace him they filed a missing report at Police Station Kangan. The concerned SHO Khursheed Ahmad Awan told Rising Kashmir that the youth was missing since April 29. He said that his family members have filed a missing report at Police Station Kangan, adding that efforts are being made to trace the missing youth.























