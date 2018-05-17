About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ganderbal volleyball tournament concludes

Published at May 17, 2018


Srinagar:

 The final match of Volleyball tournament titled as Shah Qalandar (R.A) organized by Ganderbal Police under the supervision of SSP Ganderbal Fayaz Ahmad Lone at Lar, was played today.
The tournament was played on the knockout basis. 16 teams from Lar, Manigam and Gutlibagh areas of Ganderbal were participating in this tournament which lasts for 12 days.
The final match was played between Dushpora Vs Lar7-11 which was won by Dushpora by 26/24 points.
ASP Ganderbal Fayaz Hussain, Asstt SP HQR Ganderbal Utkarsh Duggal, SDPO Kangan Umar Shah, SHO Safapora Tariq Yousuf, SHO Lar Lateef Ahmad were present during the event.

 

