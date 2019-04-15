Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

April 15, 2019 | Umar Raina

The Ganderbal-Sonmarg road was thrown open for traffic on Monday after remaining closed for more than five months, officials said.

Officials said the road was closed for traffic in December last year due to heavy snowfall and threat of avalanches.

During this period, no vehicle was allowed to move beyond Gagangeer, some 13 km ahead of Sonamarg in Ganderbal.

Hundreds of light motor vehicles, mostly carrying tourists, moved towords Sonamarg after the road was thrown open on Monday.

The road opening marked the beginning of tourist season in Sonamarg – home to captivating glaciers in the upper reaches of the valley.

An official said the road was thrown open after green signal from the District administration and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which is responsible for maintenance of the Srinagar-Leh highway.

“The traffic on the stretch will ply under strict observation to avoid any inconvenience,” he said.

Earlier district administration Ganderbal has issued an order that the road shall remain open from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm on fair weather days only.

The road shall be closed at the time of avalanche warning and night stay shall not be allowed till the restoration of electricity.

(File picture)