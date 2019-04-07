About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Ganderbal shuts against militant's killing

A shutdown is being observed in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday against the killing of a local militant.

Reports said all shops and business establishments are closed while the traffic is also off the roads in the area.

On Saturday, two militants were killed in a gunfight with forces in Pinjoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Among the killed militants was an M.Tech student Rahul Rashid Sheikh of Nunner area of Ganderbal. He had joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant outfit on 03 April.

