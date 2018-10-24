Ganderbal residents complain of erratic power supply

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Many areas in Ganderbal are complaining of the unscheduled and frequent power-cuts.
The residents of Wusan, Anderwan, Yarmuqam, Bonizil, Ganiwan, Gund, Kullan, Gagangir complained the frequent power cuts are putting them to lot of inconveniences.
They said electricity is playing hide and seek for the past one week particularly in the morning and evening hours.
The residents said children, appearing in the ongoing examinations, are the worst sufferers.
“Children are unable to study properly in absence of electricity which has brought mental agony to them,” said residents of Gund.
Students also complained that the power-cuts are badly affecting their studies.
“How can we study when there is not electricity? Power Development Department should ensure uninterrupted power supply keeping in view ongoing examination session,” they said.