About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ganderbal residents complain of erratic power supply

Published at October 24, 2018 01:48 AM 0Comment(s)483views


Umar Raina

Ganderbal:

Many areas in Ganderbal are complaining of the unscheduled and frequent power-cuts.
The residents of Wusan, Anderwan, Yarmuqam, Bonizil, Ganiwan, Gund, Kullan, Gagangir complained the frequent power cuts are putting them to lot of inconveniences.
They said electricity is playing hide and seek for the past one week particularly in the morning and evening hours.
The residents said children, appearing in the ongoing examinations, are the worst sufferers.
“Children are unable to study properly in absence of electricity which has brought mental agony to them,” said residents of Gund.
Students also complained that the power-cuts are badly affecting their studies.
“How can we study when there is not electricity? Power Development Department should ensure uninterrupted power supply keeping in view ongoing examination session,” they said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top