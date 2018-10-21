Ganderbal police solves theft case

Golden ornaments worth lakhs of rupees recovered
October 20:
Ganderbal police has solved theft case in which jewellary worth lakhs of rupees and some cash was stolen from the house of Abdul Ahad Bhat in Ganderbal.
According to a police handout, Abdul Ahad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat resident of Serch Ganderbal reported in Police Station Ganderbal and stated that unknown thief has stolen valuables including gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and some cash from his residential house.
Accordingly, a case FIR number 202/2018 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was set into motion.
During the course of investigation, a police team rushed to the scene of crime.
The team rounded up one suspect identified as Aamir Altaf Zargar son of Altaf Ahmad Zargar resident of Search Bobipora.
On questioning, the accused revealed his involvement in the crime and on his disclosure stolen golden ornaments including two bangles, four gold coins, ear ring, chain, necklace, two rings, chain with pendulum and cash of Rs 3350 was recovered.