Ganderbal police holds meeting with Karate association

Rising Kashmir NewsJuly 23:
Ganderbal police organized a meeting with the players of Karate Association Ganderbal at District Police Office Ganderbal under the banner of "Women's empowerment".
The meeting was chaired by SSP Ganderbal Shri Fayaz Ahmad Lone JKPS who was accompanied by DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Shri Aashiq Hussain JKPS and coach of Karate Association Ganderbal Gen. Secretary DGKA Shri Mujahid Yaqoob.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Ganderbal said that sports psychology teaches us how to handle success and defeats during our life. Women empowerment is imperative in today’s world as they are playing pivotal role in various fields. He further said that it is necessary to put forward different self defense techniques to women folk as harassment and eve teasing has become common.
Every women should know that they are not weak in any sense to defend themselves in demanding situations. Women must participate in sports and display their talent for the overall improvement of the society, he said.