Ganderbal defeats Islamia College by 6 wkts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Government Degree College Ganderbal defeated Islamia College by six wickets.
After winning the toss, Islamia College elected to bat first and could score only 113 runs in allotted 30 overs. For them Zaid contributed with 34 runs in 29 deliveries and Gowhar scored 20 runs in 31 deliveries. For GDC Ganderbal, Danish took three and Aqib took two wickets.
Chasing a modest target of 114 runs, GDC Ganderbal achieved the target score in 24.4 overs and booked its place for the final clash. For them Danish scored 57 runs and Sameer 25 in 47 and 31 deliveries respectively.
For ICSC, Saqib took two and Danish one wicket. Danish of Degree College Ganderbal was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant all round performance.
Earlier the Principal Prof. Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Prof. Nasreen Qureshi and other staff members were introduced to both the teams before the start of the match.
On Tuesday, Gandhi Memorial College will play against GDC Anantnag in the rescheduled quaterfinal match.