Ganderbal defeats Beerwah College 2-0

Srinagar:
The Volleyball inter college tournament for women reached to its semi final stage in which four quarter finals matches were played on Wednesday.
In first quarter final, GDC Ganderbal defeated GDC Beerwah by 2 sets to 0.
In second quarter final women's college Baramulla defeated GDC Baramulla.
In third quarter final Kashmir University beat GDC Sopore. In fourth quarter final women's college MA Road defeated GDC Kulgam. The tournament is organised by directorate of physical education and sports University of Kashmir.