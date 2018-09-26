Ganderbal defeats Amar Singh College by 18 runs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In the ongoing Prof. Yousuf Memorial Inter College Cricket Cup at Islamia College Srinagar Government Degree College Ganderbal defeated Amar Singh College by 18 runs.
In today's match, A S College won the toss and elected to field first and Ganderbal College set a target of 188 with the contributions of Aqib Manzoor 35 (14 balls) and Farhad 28 (30 balls).
For Amar Singh College, Salman took 4 wickets for 41 runs and Shahid took 2 wickets giving 17 runs. Chasing the challenging target the Amar Singh college batsmen started well but fell short of 18 runs. Junaid and Rayees remained top scorers making 44 (40 balls) and 35 (30 balls) respectively.
For GDC Ganderbal, Danish and Aqib Manzoor took 3 wickets each.
Earlier members of both the teams were introduced to the Guest of Honour Prof. Shamim Ahmed Shamim Convenor College Sports Committee and other guests present on the occasion.
This 12th edition of this tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education of the College in memory of Prof. Mohammad Yousuf Ex Principal of the college who's contribution to the development of the college has been immense.
On Wednesday, the host college will lock horns with GDC Sopore.