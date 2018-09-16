Ganai urges students, teachers to spread message of cleanliness

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 15:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Saturday stressed upon students and teachers to spread the message of maintaining cleanliness in and around their surroundings.
Ganai was speaking at a function after witnessing several activities carried out in the second phase of cleanliness drive, "Swachhata Hi Seva-2018" held by the Directorate of SAMAGRA Shiksha, in collaboration with Directorate of School Education Kashmir here at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHS) Kothi Bagh.
Director School Education Kashmir, G N Itoo, State Project Director SAMAGRA Shiksha Tufail Mattoo, Principal GGHS Kothi Bagh Romana Qazi, Joint Directors, Chief Education Officers, students from various schools were present in the function.
Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said, "Our society is often criticized for making the surroundings dirty and not doing anything to clean it."
"When we put trash or put some other waste in our drains, we never go out to clean them, as we think it is the responsibility of agencies like municipality to do it. Is it really their duty only?" questioned Ganai.
He added that littering has also become a new menace in the society as for some it is "weirdly an acceptable norm to throw their litter anywhere they feel like." He said time has come when people need to give up on such type of mindset.
Highlighting the importance of maintaining clean surroundings, the Advisor reminisced, "In our childhood, people used to say, cleanliness is next to Godliness. But nowadays the saying is not being followed. Time has come when we need to give up on these habits of littering and not keeping our surroundings clean," Ganai said.
Exhorting upon teachers and students to carry forward the message of cleanliness, the Advisor said such things should not be confined to school auditoriums or to our drawing room meetings. It is important that every individual takes forward the message of maintaining proper hygiene among the people in his area also.
The Advisor said although Government is doing everything possible to treat the waste coming from homes, yet a lot needs to be done to improve on the same. "We need to work on improving the segregation, and do develop a mechanism for scientific disposal of waste coming from the houses," he said.
Earlier, the Director School Education Kashmir G N Itoo in his welcome address informed the gathering about the activities that would be carried out under the program.