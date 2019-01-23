Ganai unveils SRCW Calendar-2019

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 22:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today unveiled the Wall Calendar 2019 of State Resource Centre for Women, Department of Social Welfare here on Tuesday.
According to an official, Secretary, Social Welfare Dr Farooq Ahmed Lone, Director State Resource Centre For Women (SRCW), Rifat Ara and other officials of the Department were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, Director SRCW briefed about various programmes and initiatives taken by the Centre for empowerment of women and celebrations of Girl Child Week being celebrated from January 21st to January 26th.
The SRCW has established One Stop Centre and Mahila Shakti Kendra in every district for empowerment of women. Number of events have been lined up for Girl Child week celebrations across the state to create awareness among the common masses to save and educate the girl child, the Advisor was further informed.
Under the flagship programme Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, a film has also been prepared by SRCW which would be screened among target groups in all the districts during the Girl Child week celebrations, the official added.