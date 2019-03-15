About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ganai tours Srinagar schools, interacts with students

‘Govt to observe Punctuality Week in schools; staff, students must maintain regularity’

Four days after the reopening of schools and colleges, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Thursday took an extensive tour of various educational institutions in summer capital Srinagar—urging teachers and students to maintain punctuality.
Interacting with the students, Ganai said that robust educational sector was vital for the overall growth of the State and primary school education was equally important.
He informed that government would observe ‘Punctuality Week’ in schools from 1 to 6 April. He urged staff and students to maintain regularity in the schools.
The Advisor inspected Government Boys Model Higher Secondary School, Shalimaar, Boys Higher Secondary School, Hazaratbal, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Alamgari Bazar, MP Higher Secondary School, Srinagar—where he interacted with the students and the staff.
Director School Education Kashmir, Joint Director School Education Kashmir, CEO Srinagar and other DSEK officials accompanied the Advisor.
Ganai inspected several schools and interacted with the students on varied subjects. He expressed that the visit has given immense pleasure to witness the commitment of the people and officials—dedicating themselves for the welfare of the education sector.
However, he urged all the teachers and officials in the education department to acquaint themselves with the new-age technology. He asked students that, they should also focus on exploring the possibilities of launching their start-ups when they are done with their studies.
During the tour, the Advisor was briefed about the infrastructural requirement of the schools. He said that a school is a place where children are nurtured for their better future and society as a whole.
He said that the schools need to be made a place where the children are willing to go and attend their classes regularly. He said to make the school attractive to students, teachers must maintain a healthy relationship so that the children would feel free to approach them.
The Advisor also received feedback from the students about the facilities available in the schools. He said that the children should be provided with the best pursuit in life which will lead them to a more successful and meaningful life.
While interacting with the students at MP Higher Secondary School, Srinagar, Ganai said that technology has been instrumental in gradually improving the education scenario through solutions such as digital classrooms and virtual labs. He said that students should get benefited from such services from the schools.

 

