Ganai to hold public hearing at Srinagar today

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, would hold a public hearing at Srinagar today on April 07. The official spokesperson said the public delegations and deputations can meet the Advisor at Church Lane, Sonawar in Srinagar on April 07 from 10 am to 2 pm.
