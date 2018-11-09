Ganai takes stock of post-snowfall situation in Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, Nov 08:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ganai Thursday reviewed the restoration of water, power supply, clearance of roads and supply of essentials commodities, like rice, atta, sugar, K. Oil & LPG in the district at a high-level meeting at Dak Bungalow Khannabal, Anantnag.
As per the official spokesperson the District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik informed the Advisor about the restoration of basic services and said that there is no shortage of essential commodities in the district. The meeting was informed that at present 61349 Qtls of rice and 11060 Qtls of wheat are available at FCI Depot Mir Bazaar while as out of the allocation of 46107 Qtls rice, 20800 Qtls rice have been lifted as on date out of which 11980 Qtls of rice have been distributed. Similarly, 3076 Qtls of sugar have been distributed out of the 3137 Qtls of the allotted sugar quota. 25300 LPG cylinders have lifted out of which 17720 cylinders stand distributed.
The DDC informed the chair that all the roads of the district have been cleared by various engineering agencies including the National Highway from Pujteng to Jawahar Tunnel. 100 % road connectivity has been restored in the district. All the health institutions are functioning normally and patients are being attended by the doctors/paramedics, ambulance service is functioning normally and heating system has been made functional in the hospitals. He added that 80 % power supply has been restored in 25 receiving stations out of 32 receiving stations while as repairs on 132 KV Lisser line is under progress. The cent per cent power supply will be restored by tomorrow, he informed.
The DDC also informed that under PHE sector out of 99 water supply schemes in Bijbehara PHE Division, 97 have been made functional. Two WSS were affected during the snowfall in Kokernag and Kandiwara and to meet the needs of the people in the areas, Water Tankers are being used. In Qazigund PHE Division, out of 17 WSS, 13 have been made functional and for areas impacted by non-functional 04 water supply schemes, tankers are being used.
The spokesperson said that the DDC also informed that 21 Kacha residential houses and 71 Pacca houses were damaged partially and tentative damage report of the Horticulture Sector has been prepared which shows 6000 hectares out of 20000 hectares under fresh plantation damaged, 15 lac trees have been damaged due to recent heavy snowfall, he added.
The Advisor directed Horticulture Director and Chief Horticulture Officer to deploy scientists and experts to assess the losses including future fruit-bearing capacity and age factors of partially damaged trees. Besides, he also stressed on technical support by the experts for binding of damaged trees for their recovery. He also directed SE PDD to ensure restoration of electricity in the district by tomorrow positively. He stressed upon all departments to be prepared and keep men and machinery ready to tackle any situation arising due to inclement weather conditions and ensure prompt restoration.
Various deputations including Traders Federation, Anantnag, Dachnipora Fruit Growers Association, Bijbehara Traders Association, Auqaf Committee, Verinag, village committee Panzath, Kokernag, Akingam, Dooru Shahabad, Qazigund and Donipawa met the Advisor and put forth their demands related to power supply, water supply, construction of receiving station, release of flood compensation 2014, rehabilitation of affected shopkeepers at tool plaza Levdora, separate Municipal Committee for Verinag, shifting of MCCH to Rehmat-e-Aalam Hospital, inauguration of newly constructed hospital at Dooru, augmentation of water supply for Akingam, full relief to the fruit growers which were affected due to recent snowfall, immediate repairs of Wanihama and Lisser towers, completion of Jablipora fruit mandi and other such demands.
The spokesperson said the Advisor patiently listened to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be fulfilled. He also directed Director HMPCC for completion of 300 kanal Jablipora fruit mandi, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 33 Crores. The Advisor emphasised upon the importance of the horticulture sector in the State economy and assured the growers that every possible support and assistance would be provided for the revival of the Horticulture and Agriculture sectors.
Earlier the Advisor visited Cheniwadder and Khiram to take spot inspection of the damaged orchards. Various orchard owners demanded assessment of loss by the Revenue and Horticulture Departments. They also demanded exemption of interest on KCC Loans.
The Advisor assured them that he will seek all possible help from higher authorities for early compensation to the affected growers.