Ganai stresses on strengthening child protection at family, community level

JAMMU:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today chaired first meeting of the Governing Body of Jammu and Kashmir State Child Protection Society (JKSCPS) to review the functioning of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) and its structures in the State.
Addressing the meeting the Advisor desired to expedite setting up of Children Homes in all the Districts and providing of all the requisite facilities to the Children. He also stressed for up-gradation of existing Children Homes.
The Advisor also highlighted the role of ICPS for the creation of baseline data of Children in Need of Care and protection and stressed the allied Departments to provide necessary support for collection of the Data.
The Advisor asked JKSCPS to prepare a comprehensive proposal in consultation with line departments for imparting vocational and skill training to the children so that they can earn their livelihood and live in society as respectable citizens after leaving observation and other children homes.
The meeting stressed for evolving better strategies and schemes for children in the form of mass media campaigns, community awareness programs, integrated education programs, help lines, information and data centers, counseling centers, community vigilance, sensitization training for various stakeholders by coordinating with the various experts and agencies.
The meeting discussed establishment of Homes, provision of video conferencing facility to the Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) and Observation Homes, CCTV facilities in Child Care Institutions, grant of sponsorship under non institutional care, Budget proposal, establishment of help desk in maternity hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar, Skill development initiatives and others.
It was given out that 25 Special Juvenile Police Units have been established. The State has 696 Institutions which are housing more than 50000 Children including 02 Observation Homes at Jammu and Srinagar, 02 Special Homes at Samba and Budgam. Two Cradle Baby Centers one each at Srinagar and Jammu, Shelter homes at RS Pura and Harwan, Children Home for Girls at Shopian have also been established.
Earlier, State Mission Director, ICPS, G.A Sofi, while briefing the Governing Committee, informed that Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) and other structures as envisaged under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2013 have been established in all the (22) Districts of the State.
The meeting was attended by members of Governing and Executive Committees of JKSCPS including Principal Secretary, Home, R.K Goyal Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Atul Dulu, Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment, Saurab Bhagat, Secretary Social Welfare Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi, Director Social Welfare and besides senior officers of Finance, Planning.