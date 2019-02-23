Ganai reviews stock, supply position of Kashmir, Ladakh divisions

Srinagar, February 22:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Friday took stock of the availability of food grains, LPG, kerosene and other essential commodities in Kashmir and Ladakh divisions in view of prevalent inclement weather conditions.
Chairing a meeting of the officers here today, Advisor directed the officers to ensure ration is made available at the depots across length and breadth of both the regions.
Advisor Ganai directed the officers of Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure that enough food grains and other essentials are stored on priority basis. He said that the FCI should be proactive in storing the essentials so that the people don’t face any inconvenience.
He directed the officers to ensure adequate supply of essentials in the areas where accessibility gets difficult in heavy precipitation. He also called for better synergy to ensure effective distribution of essentials.
Ganai asked officers to maintain figures and also take stock of the availability of essentials in their respective areas on regular basis. He directed the officers that discrepancies, if any, should be avoided in distribution the food grains and the genuine, registered ration-card holders should be entertained for the distribution of the supplies.
Earlier, Commissioner Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Dr Abdul Rashid also took stock of the supply position. He directed officials to speed up the stocking of food grains, LPG, kerosene and other essential commodities in Kashmir and Ladakh region in view of inclement weather conditions.
Commissioner Secretary directed the officers to work with added zeal and ensure that that storage of ration or other essentials to cater to the requirements of the masses. He issued directions for maintaining adequate stock of food grains, LPG, kerosene, petroleum products and other essential commodities in Kashmir—especially in snow-bound areas.
During the meeting, the Director FCSCA informed the meeting that the Department has set up a transparency portal and also grievance redressal mechanism portal through which the department keeps track of many issues pertaining to the consumers.
He informed that dedicated toll-free numbers for filing of complaints have been set up by the Department -- 1800-180-7011 for Kashmir and 1800-180-7106 for Jammu.
Besides others, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Director FCS&CA, Assistant Directors and other senior officials of the Department.