Ganai reviews service delivery, performance under key sectors in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today listened to people’s issues here as part of the public outreach programme launched by the government under the aegis of JK Governor's Grievance Cell.
According to an official, a large gathering, comprising of social activists, representatives of employees unions, delegations from rural areas and dozens of individuals turned up at the venue and apprised the Advisor of their grievances, issues and demands and sought their early redress.
The deputations including Horticulture Development Officers, Agriculture gazetted officers( retired and serving), Ring Road Kissan Sangarsh Samiti, Photographers Association Bagh-e-Bahu, General Line Teachers, Migrant employees, BJP Tika Lal Taploo Mandal, Bio-technology graduates, Samvedana NGO, Gandhi Nagar Resident Welfare Association, Border Area People Association, Migrant PDD employees and others put-forth demands and problems faced by them, the official said.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing and assured to examine their demands and redress all the genuine concerns at the earliest.
The Advisor also took stock of the grievances pertaining to the departments under his control. He assured that the Government would ensure outcome-based disposal of the issues raised by the people.
He also assured that the issues pertaining to other departments will be forwarded to the concerned for timely action.
Earlier, Advisor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai chaired a joint meeting of various departments and reviewed their functioning and performance with regard to service delivery, developmental achievements as well as public outreach. He directed for cent percent implementation and monitoring of Adhaar Enabled Bio metric Attendance to improve working in the government offices, the official added.
Reviewing the service delivery status of key departments, the Advisor asked heads of various wings of Power Development Department to put in synergized efforts to provide uninterrupted power supply to the people in the prevailing heat and humid conditions, the official added.
He directed Deputy Commissioner Jammu and other officers to conduct frequent visits to rural and far flung areas and aware the general masses about the flagship schemes meant for the welfare of weaker sections, farmers, artisans and other targeted groups.
While discussing the maintenance of parks and gardens, he directed the Divisional Commissioner to hold meeting with Housing Board, JMC, JDA, Floriculture and other allied departments to device a working plan for regular maintenance of these places.
Pertinently, the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai will be available for public hearing between 10.00 am and 12.00 Noon on Monday (23-07-2018) at Convention Centre/ Hall, Canal Road, Jammu, the official added.