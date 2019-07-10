Ganai reviews operationalisation of Cluster University Ladakh

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Tuesday in a high-level meeting took a detailed review of operationalization of Cluster University, Ladakh. The Advisor suggested taking all the measures for starting academic activities in the University as soon as possible.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by the VC Cluster University Ladakh, C Phunsog, Financial Commissioner Finance, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Secretary Higher Education Talet Parvez Rohella, Dean Academic Affairs University of Kashmir Prof Akbar Masood and other officers were also present.

The VC raised different requirements like recruitment of staff and expansion in infrastructure for operationalization of the University. He also mentioned different academic courses to be started in the constituent colleges of the University. Phunsog also gave details of the functioning of the University, the offices of which would be established both at Leh and Kargil.

The Secretary Higher Education provided details of the budgetary allocations to be made for the University to start its operations. He also briefed that statutes for the University are to be framed to start recruiting people for the University.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta assured that requisite allocations of funds would be made for making the University operational. He also nodded for making provisions to accommodate both short term and long term requirements of the university.

Ganai impressed upon the officers to take all the measures for making the University operational. He said that it is the long pending demand of the people there and should be met without any delay.

The constituent colleges of the University include one each in Leh and Nobra (in Leh district) and one in Kargil, Zanskar and Drass (in Kargil district).Moreover it was given that the infrastructure of these colleges is to be expanded in addition to raising other structures for administrative purposes thus making the varsity a flourishing one.



