Ganai reviews operationalisation of 52 new Degree Colleges

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Tuesday, in two separate high-level meetings took a detailed review for operationalisation of 52 newly sanctioned degree colleges and introduction of teaching ‘Artificial Intelligence’ in the educational institutions of the state.

The official spokesperson said the Advisor asked all the stakeholders to ensure functioning of these colleges from the next academic session without any fail.

The meetings were attended by Vice-Chancellor (VC)University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, VC University of Jammu Prof. Manoj K. Dhar, VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, VC Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmad, VC Cluster University Jammu Prof. Anju Bhasin, VC Islamic University of Science and Technology Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Siddiqui, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvez Rohella, Director Colleges Yasin Ahmad Shah, Director School Education Kashmir Mohammad Younis Malik, Director School Education Jammu Anuradha Gupta, Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Kashmir Sami Aarif, Nodal Principals of all the newly established colleges along with other senior officers of the Higher Education department.

The Secretary Higher Education briefed the meeting that temporary arrangements are in place to start class work in all of these colleges for upcoming academic session. He apprised that Rs 3 lakh were sanctioned to each of these colleges for making them functional within a short time.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir informed the meeting that out of 26 degree colleges sanctioned for erstwhile Kashmir division, land for 23 colleges has already been identified. He said that the process for identification of land for the rest of the colleges is in process. He said that all the Deputy Commissioners would be instructed to extend every possible assistance in making these degree colleges operational without any delay.

Advisor Ganai directed the officers that appropriate arrangements should be made for each of the college till a permanent campus comes up for each of them. He enjoined upon them to provide teachers and other allied staff to all of these colleges so that students do not suffer for want of any faculty.

Ganai enquired from each of the Nodal Principals about the kind of arrangement they have made and their immediate requirements for running these colleges forthwith. He directed the divisional administrations of each division to help the college administration in the resolution of all of the minor hiccups, they are facing, through the concerned district administrations.

The Advisor further asked the concerned Directors of School Education to make alternate arrangement for students wherever school buildings would be used for the purpose. He directed the Public Works Department to work on war footing basis for making the necessary refurbishing wherever required.

In another meeting Advisor took inputs from Vice-Chancellors of all the State varsities and Director colleges vis-a-vis introduction of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ in the education sector of the state. He was briefed that same forms part of the curriculum in Engineering and Computer Science courses and could be introduced in Higher Secondary schools, colleges on the ‘conceptual level’.

On enquiring about the other possibilities of use of Artificial Intelligence in educational domain the Advisor was informed that it could be applied in evaluating learning outcomes of students besides helping in virtual teaching-learning process in far-flung areas.

Ganai impressed upon the officials to consult the professionals of concerned field and come up with a policy document to guide the state in effectively implementing it. He was told that by organising workshops and symposiums a proper mechanism would be devised to explore best use of this technology for the betterment of education and learning in state.



