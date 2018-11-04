Ganai reviews arrangements for board examinations

‘Ensure proper lighting, heating arrangements’
Srinagar, November 03:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today chaired a meeting at the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the board examinations.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, officials from JKBOSE and Eduction Department. Besides, all Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through VC.
Advisor directed all DC’s to ensure that proper facilities are in place for the students appearing in Board exams currently being held in Kashmir Division by JKBOSE. In this regard every Deputy Commissioner will constitute a team headed by concerned Chief Education officer to visit each venue and certify that the best accommodation and facilities like heating and lighting have been put in place for the students appearing in the examinations.
He said that keeping in view of the inclement weather, officials need to double their efforts in ensuring that students do not face any trouble while appearing in their examinations. He said that every Deputy Commissioner will provide all possible help to the education officials in ensuring that all arrangements are put in place before the start of next paper.