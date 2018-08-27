Ganai reviews arrangements for arrival of Hajj pilgrims

Return flights from August 28
Return flights from August 28
Srinagar, August 26:
The Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today took stock of the arrangements put in place for the smooth arrival of Hajj pilgrims at the Srinagar International Airport.
The first batch of Hajj pilgrims is scheduled to arrive at Srinagar Airport on 28, August (Tuesday).
Reiterating the importance of clarity in work, the Advisor said that the Government wants hassle-free arrival of Hajj pilgrims and every functionary at the airport needs to accomplish his duty efficiently.
Ganai directed for deputing volunteers with good etiquettes at the airport so that they would help the Hajj pilgrims to find their luggage, put it in their trolleys and provide them with all sort of required assistance.
Ganai said that officials with designated duties will guide the Hajj pilgrims from the point, they come out of the aircraft. They would facilitate the pilgrims in completing various airport formalities including immigration clearance, collecting Zamzam water, and their luggage, till they leave the airport, said the Advisor.
He urged upon Airport Authorities to depute sufficient number of staff at immigration clearance counters so that the pilgrims do not have to wait in long ques.
Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan gave details about the arrangements put in place by the administration. He informed that six immigration clearance counters would be opened for speedy clearance.
It was revealed that the public address system has also been installed in parking lots to update the people who had come to receive the Hajjis.
Ganai was informed that special passes will be provided to the people who would be receiving Hajj pilgrims.
The Advisor directed the DC Budgam Syed Sehrish and SSP Budgam to be personally present on the first day of the arrival of Hajj pilgrims to ensure everything goes smoothly.
They were also directed to deploy two to three officers who will work in coordination with staff Hajj Committee to provide all kind of assistance to Hajjis.
The health department would organize two medical camps inside the airport to attend to any kind of medical problem of Hajjis.
Besides, providing free refreshments including tea, Ganai was informed that JK Bank would also have desks for Hajj pilgrims to convert their currency.
Later, SSP Anti-hijacking Manzoor Ahmad Dalal along with Director Srinagar Airport gave a detailed tour to the Advisor to show him all the arrangement put in place for the smooth arrival of Hajj pilgrims.
He informed the Advisor that two tents would also be erected for the relatives of the Hajjis who would be waiting for their arrival in the airport premises.
IG Kashmir S P Pani assured the Advisor that all the measures regarding the security of the Hajjis have been taken. Likewise, SSP Traffic Rural and SSP Traffic City also assured that all the arrangements have been put in place so that Hajj pilgrims would not face any inconvenience in commuting to their destinations from the airport.
Executive Officer Hajj Committee said that the arrangements for night stay are well in place at Hajj House for the pilgrims belonging to Jammu and from far-flung areas.