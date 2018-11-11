Ganai reviews arrangements at various shrines ahead of Eid-e-Milad

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 10:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Saturday, visited various shrines in Srinagar and reviewed arrangements being put in place for the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
Advisor Ganai, who is also the Chairman of J&K Waqf Board, visited Hazratbal Shrine, Khwaja Naqshband Sahib's shrine and Khanqah-e-Moulla and took the first-hand appraisal of the arrangements made by the Waqf Board.
The official spokesperson said that during the visit, he was accompanied by Chief Executive Engineer, Waqf Board, Bashir Ahmad Dar; Executive Engineer, Waqf Board, Tariq Mohammad and other concerned officials.
On his visit to Hazratbal Shrine, Advisor Ganai paid obeisance at the shrine and also visited various areas of the shrine beside interacting with the shrine management. He went around the areas earmarked for prayers, places of ablution and took stock of the facilities put in place there. He directed the concerned officials to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity, drinking water and proper sanitation facilities at the shrine complex.
While asking the officials to make proper arrangements, Advisor Ganai directed them to ensure that ‘no complaint comes from devotees’. “The arrangements for this year should be better than the arrangements that were made last year,” he asked officials.
After being informed about the area earmarked for the construction of additional toilet, Advisor Ganai asked the concerned officials to go ahead with the construction of the toilet block.
On the occasion, the delegation of the residents living around the shrine met Advisor Ganai and appraised him about various issues and asked for his intervention to address these issues. After listening to their issues, he passed certain on spot directions to overcome certain issues.
On the request of residents, he gave on spot directions to the concerned officials to clean the dump near the shrine on regular basis. He also gave authority to the shrine’s Administrator, Pir Maqsood-ul-Haq to carry on the necessary works of the shrine in consultation with the Chief Executive Engineer, Waqf Board.
Later, Advisor Ganai visited Shrine of Naqashband Sahib and Khanqah-e-Moulla and took on spot review of arrangements being put in place for the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
He visited various areas of the shrines and paid his obeisance there. He interacted with the shrine management and passed on certain directions for the smooth celebrations during the days of the festive occasion. He directed the officials to employ more men and machinery if needed to ensure proper cleanliness in and around all the shrines.