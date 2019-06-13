Ganai pitches for strong action against violators of child labour law

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Wednesday convened a high-level meeting to discuss various activities being undertaken by the Labour & Employment Department on the eve of World Day against Child Labour, observed on 12thJune every year.

During the meeting, the Advisor stressed upon taking action under law against those violating Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, besides creating awareness amongst people about child rights and laws.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner/ Secretary, Labour& Employment, Saurabh Bhagat, Special Secretary, SWD, Ms.Rifat Arif, Labour Commissioner, B. A. Khan, Labour Commisioner, CEO, Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Muzaffar Peer, and other senior officers of the of the Labour & Employment and Social Welfare Departments.

Saurabh Bhagat informed the meeting that he participated in the talk-show - Good Morning, J&K through Doordarshan Srinagar today to apprise the general public about the rights, privileges under the Act and penalities against the violators of Child Labour Act. He further informed the meeting that the L&E Department intends to run a special compaign through Sheherbeen Radio to reach out to the masses to spread the message against the Child Labour.

The Labour Commissioner informed that they have started a special week-long campaign in all the Districts of Jammu & Kashmir for effective enforcement of ‘No Child Labour’, particularly at bus stands, passenger vehicles, dhabas, restaurants and brick-kilns etc. He also informed that in collaboration with the Deputy Commissioners and Departments of School Education and Social Welfare, debates, seminars, painting competitions, recitation etc would be organized in all the districts in the coming week.

The Advisor stressed upon all the officers to work in tandem to make the week-long drive successful and a report in this regard should be submitted by the Commissioner/Secretary, Labour& Employment to the Ministry of Labour, Government of India.

The Advisor also asked Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Labour& Employment Department to write to all the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the week-long campaign in their respective districts.