Ganai meets public delegations in Budgam

Budgam, October 9:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today held a Public Darbar here at Dak Bungalow Budgam, where scores of public deputations apprised him with the issues and problems faced by them.
District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh, Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif, Chief Engineer PHE Abdul Wahid, ADDC Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, JD Education Abid Husain Kira and other district officers were present during the Public Darbar.
On the occasion, deputations put forth various demands particularly up-gradation of power receiving stations, improvement of electricity and supply of drinking water facilities, development of playgrounds, indoor stadiums, establishment of fruit mandis and cold storage facility, up-gradation of schools, macadamization of roads, enhancement in the developmental funds under various areas and sectors.
The Advisor after listening to the grievances of public deputations passed on spot directions to the concerned to ensure their speedy redress on priority. He urged the concerned to expedite the work on developmental and public utility projects. Ganai emphasized on prompt delivery of public services and directed officers to ensure completion of pending developmental projects within the given time frame.
The Advisor also assured the delegations that all their issues raised during the public durbar have been noted and shall be taken with the concerned departments to ensure their resolution.
Responding to the demand raised by a delegation regarding shifting of District Hospital Budgam, the Advisor directed the concerned to start the process of shifting of District Hospital Budgam to its new proposed site, where government land measuring nearly 100 kanals are available for the construction.
Stressing on keeping the rivulets and water bodies passing through towns clean, the Advisor directed on setting up proper Waste Management System at Chadoora town.
He also assured that establishment of MANU Urdu University at proposed land at Budgam would be taken up with the Ministry of Human Resource Development.
The delegation, representing Budgam Development Forum demanded widening of Humhama-Budgam Road project at the earliest.
The delegation also demanded enhancement in the Muharram funds, construction of an indoor stadium and new Building for District Hospital Budgam, Bus Service for Girls up to GDC Budgam.
A delegation from Char-e-Sharief town while raising their issues requested the Advisor to direct to speed up the work process of various ongoing developmental projects, particularly at the Shrine.
The delegation also demanded the establishment of fully functional fruit mandi in the town and cold storage at Budgam for the growers.
Another delegation from Budgam demanded Sumo service between Budgam and Srinagar through Bemina route as they said the current public transport system was not sufficient to cater transport services of the local population of the area.
Besides, delegations of Bar Association Chadoora, Political Workers from NC and PDP, members from Migrant Pandit Community, J&K Bank Khidmat Centers Association, Alamadar Welfare Society Chadoora, Berozgar Association, Tipper Drivers Association, Ring Road Association and various other delegations from Chadoora, Char-i-Shareef, Khansaheb, Beerwah and Budgam also called on the Advisor.