Ganai listens to peoples’ issues at Srinagar

Srinagar, January 09:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Wednesday met scores of public delegations and individuals as part of the weekly hearing of public grievances.
Over 30 delegations and individuals from various districts of Kashmir Division apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based disposal of the same in a time-bound manner.
A delegation of Bahbudi Committee from Yaripora, Kulgam met Advisor Ganai and demanded establishment of Degree College in their area. The delegation said that the facility will provide a great relief to the student community of the area as they have to travel a long distance to attend the college.
The delegation members also demanded expansion of Girls Higher Secondary School and sought additional land for dev elopement of a playground in the area.
A delegation of Snow Board Association of India, led by its president Zahoor Ahmed, requested the Advisor to use his good office to help them in getting sponsors for conducting Asian snow Board championship in Gulmarg.
A delegation of Post Graduates in Disaster Management also called on the Advisor to demand the creation of Disaster Management Officers posts. They also requested for introduction of the course at 10 2 level so that the jobs for the Disaster Management pass outs could be created.
A delegation of Snow Sculpture artists from Team India-Callisto Kashmir requested the Advisor to extend financial support to them for participation in the 29th International snow sculpture championships to be held in USA. The delegation informed the Advisor that they are going to participate in the international championship where more than 200 teams would be participating.
A delegation of unemployed Veterinaries informed the Advisor that despite completing PG and PhD in Veterinary Sciences they are not getting any additional points in the recently advertised posts by JKPSC for the VASs.
Delegations of the contractors from Pakharpora who work on certain projects near Jamia Astan informed the Advisor regarding the delay in the payment by JKPCC and requested the Advisor for the timely release of the their payments.
A delegation of Specially abled Educated Union informed the Advisor about the issues they face in getting jobs reserved for them.
A delegation of Kashmir Artisan Trade demanded the allotment of land at Budgam for the Kashmiri Artisans where they can work collectively.