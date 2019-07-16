Ganai lays foundation of multi-storey complex at Sonwar shrine

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today laid foundation of multi-storey complex at the shrine of Sufi Saint, Hazrat Mir Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA) at Sonawar.

Ganai, who is also Chairman Wakf Board, said that he has instructed the executing agency to complete the construction of the complex in a record six month’s time.

Advisor said that there is a dire need for mobilization of resources in the Wakf Board. He said Zakat Fund account and crowd funding would also be initiated by the Board soon to be spent on philanthropic and developmental activities.

It was given out that the complex would be a 3-storey building having a floor area of 3500 sft. The complex would be completed at a cost of Rs. 65 lakh. Complex would house a diagnostic centre and a conference hall besides separate ablution centres for men and women in the ground floor.

Vice-Chairman Wakf Board G.R Sufi, Secretary Board G.M Dar, Executive Officer Bashir Ahmad Dar and other local administrators of the Shrine were present on the occasion.