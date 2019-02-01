Ganai lauds Sufi tradition of JK

Launches Sufi magazine ‘Wajd’
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 31:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today said the Sufi tradition bears eternal impact on the life and social milieu of Jammu and Kashmir with people thoroughly following its virtues to understand the human existence in all its spiritual dimensions.
As per an official, the Advisor was addressing audience at the launch of a Sufi Magazine ‘Wajd’. He said the colourful mosaic of state’s culture is the benign offering of Sufism which teaches peaceful co-existence, brotherhood and tolerance and acceptance.
The function was organized by Jammu Civil Society for Art and Literature in collaboration with Nami Dogri Sanstha here.
‘Wajd’ is a bi-annual magazine on Sufism which aims to bridge the gap between academic and mainstream writing on Tasawwuf, to archive the modern, cosmopolitan and global citizen's experience of Sufism.
Affan A Yesvi, an award-winning social activist, is the Founder, Editor in Chief and Publisher of the magazine. The theme of the first issue of ‘Wajd’ is ‘Divine Love’.
Ex-legislators Kavinder Gupta and Vijay Bakaya, Secretary JKAACL Aziz Hajini, Eminent journalist Sohail Kazmi , Social Activist Roma Wani, members of civil society, and a large number of intellectuals and writers were present on the occasion.
Advisor Ganai appreciated Yesvi for his vision in bringing out the Sufi magazine and presenting the true picture of Kashmir before the world. He said the magazine has brought to the fore core values of peace, tolerance and power of faith and belief, which had been propagated by Sufi saints and seers. He congratulated Yesvi and his team for bringing out a high-quality product.
The Advisor observed that Sufi Thought and Practice should also be taught in state Universities. He directed Secretary JKAACL to come up with a book on Sufism.
Kavinder Gupta expressed joy at being part of the launch of the Sufi magazine. He said that it was highly important for the youth to take forward the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society.
Vijay Bakaya spoke about the rich Sufi and cultural heritage of Kashmir. He said that Sufi thought was highly relevant to modern times, and it was praiseworthy that such a magazine had been brought out from Jammu and Kashmir.
In his address, Secretary JKAACL Aziz Hajini said that in these materialistic times, it was remarkable that Yesvi had invested his time, effort and finances in bringing out a unique Sufi magazine.
Eminent journalist Sohail Kazmi said that a magazine like ‘Wajd’ is significant because it will bridge the gaps in society and serve as an integrating force.
Social Activist Roma Wani presented the vote of thanks. She said that she firmly believes in the power of divine love in bringing happiness and peace.
Sufi writers and other eminent individuals based in Turkey, US, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and diverse parts of India have contributed for the first edition of ‘Wajd’.
The contents of Wajd include essays, photo essays, interviews, poems, translations, book reviews, calligraphy and other creative works. All contents of Wajd highlight specific aspects of an individual's experience of Sufism, the official added.