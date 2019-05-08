Ganai interacts with College Principals, stresses upon improving quality of education

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, held an interactive meeting with a group of College Principals of Kashmir Division, here on Tuesday.

Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella and Director Colleges, Prof Yasin Khan were also present on the occasion.

The official spokesperson said in his interaction Ganai, who is also Advisor in-charge Education Department emphasized on improving the quality of teaching and learning outcomes to make the students nationally and internationally competitive.

He also stressed on improving the quality of teaching of Science and Mathematics and directed that faculty improvement of Higher Education Department should primarily focus on building capacities of the teachers across all subjects, especially Science and Maths.

The Advisor also emphasized upon enforcing punctuality both among students and the staff. He also laid stress on extra-curricular activities in colleges, the publication of college magazines and involvement of the alumni as well as the retired Faculty members in college activities including guest lectures.

Secretary Higher Education informed the Advisor that many programs connected to e-learning are in the offing and that he is in consultation with the University of Kashmir and the College Principals for initiating a number of steps in the direction of e-learning. He also informed that the department will soon start a student exchange program to give appropriate exposure to the students in the colleges at the national level.

The Advisor impressed upon the Secretary Higher Education to take necessary steps for starting the newly-sanctioned colleges and making DPRs for construction of buildings of these Colleges.

The Principals assured the Advisor that they will work hard in the interest of the student community so that the students are able to compete at all levels, both nationally and globally.

