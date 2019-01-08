Ganai holds to public darbar in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 07:
As part of the weekly public outreach programme, scores of public delegations, individuals met Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and apprised him about their issues and grievances, here on Monday.
According to an official, over 17 deputations and scores of individuals including general public, traders, transporters, government employees and educated unemployed youth projected demands pertaining to development and public service delivery, besides problems related to their services.
The official added that a deputation of All J&K Transport Welfare Association submitted charter of demands seeking elimination of Adda fees charged from passenger, goods carriage vehicles, tankers, Taxi etc plying on National highways, waiver of penalty on renewal of Transport companies license, provision of parking at railway station, parking /terminal points at Mahespura chowk, creation of one additional post of RTO at Jammu etc. The delegation also raised the issue of delay in construction work of multitier parking at Panjtirthi and demanded mini-bus stand there.
The inhabitants of Bishnah demanded execution of development work under Tribal Sub-Plan including construction of Cattle shed and compound walls at Harsa Dabrr and Chorli Mohalla. Similarly, a deputation from Bain Bajalata demanded mobile schools for nomads in the area, the official added.
A deputation of Kote Mohalla from Rajouri demanded construction of roads from Kote Mohalla to Nain Sukh Atti, Rehbal to Canal Asif Mohalla and from main road to Mohalla Choukidar.
Another deputation of Ramnagar sought installation of water pipes from Ujh project in Dhanwalt, upgradation of Govt. High School Kanain to Higher Secondary level, construction of tractor road from Incha to Dunga nallah at Kulwanta and construction of road from Ramnagar to Basantgarh.
The residents of Masjid Mohalla Mansar demanded renovation of Toilet complex near Jamia Masjid, up-gradation of road from Shiv Temple Mansar to Jamia Masjid and filling of vacant posts at government schools.
A deputation of Dodhi Gujjar Association raised the issues regarding fixation of milk rates and other issues related to Auquaf Islamia and tribal community.
A group of Electronics Post Graduates also met the Advisor and sought creation of posts of Lecturers (10 2) in the discipline of Electronics in School Education Department.
Another delegation of contractual non-teaching employees of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan demanded regularization of their services.
All J&K plus 2 lecturers Association put-forth their grievances which included extension of benefits of Assured career Progressing schemes and service protection of direct recruited lecturers and regularization of incharge lecturers.
Besides, individuals in large number also met the Advisor and registered their grievances and concerns including clearance of SRO 43 cases, transfer on medical/humanitarian grounds etc.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the demands and assured due consideration in a phased manner. He also passed on the spot directions with regard to various grievances projected by the delegations and individuals.
Meanwhile, as per the schedule the Advisor Ganai will be available for public hearing on every Monday at Jammu, the official added.