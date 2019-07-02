Ganai holds to public darbar at Jammu

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, on Monday convened public outreach programme at Jammu in which more than 200 people including 21 delegations apprised him of the problems being faced by them.

As per an official, the delegations hailing from various districts including Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Samba and Udhampur called on the Advisor and informed him about their demands related to road connectivity, water supply, power supply, tourism, healthcare and sanitation, relief compensation and many others.

A delegation of Chenab Textile Mills requested the Advisor to implement Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojna (PMRPY) in the state. Advisor assured them to take up the matter with the concerned authorities for appropriate course of action.

A delegation of Dogra Sadar Sabha let by its chairman and former legislator Gulchain Singh Charak apprised the Advisor about various issues related to road connectivity, shortage of water, curtailment of power in tehsil Majalta. He also raised the issues related to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and shifting of Dogra Art Museum.

Similarly, a delegation of J&K College Academics Arrangement Lecturers Association demanded the extension of their contracts.

Delegations from different areas of Poonch District raised various demands regarding up-gradation of infrastructures like electricity, drinking water and roads. A delegation from Village Dhanu demanded construction of water tank with the capacity of 15000 gallons.

A delegation of project employees in the Jammu University demanded regularization of their services.

Several other deputations including Muslim Federation Samba, Sampark Global Logistics Pvt Ltd. All RMSA Subject Specify Teachers J&K and many others met the Advisor and raised their issues and demands for early redressal.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He passed on-spot directions for redressal of various grievances and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local populations so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest, the official added.