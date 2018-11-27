Ganai holds public interaction programme at Kupwara

Inaugurates Book Mela
Kupwara, November 26:
As part of State administration's initiative to resolve the grievances of people, Advisor to Governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai Monday held a public interaction programme at DC Office Complex Kupwara, here.
Several public delegations, deputations and organizations met the Advisor and apprised him of their grievances, issues and demands and sought their early redressal.
The delegations that met the Advisor included Traders Federation Kupwara, former legislators of Kupwara and Lolab, senior citizens of Lalpora, Lolab, Zachaldara, Wadipora and Trehgam, newly elected Sarpanchs and Panchs of Kupwara, Handwara & Langate Municipal Committees, Fruit Growers Association, Langate, Transporters Association Kupwara and various others.
The delegations on the occasion put forth various demands related to power, water supply, repair of roads, upgradation of school infrastructure, play fields and health centres, besides adequate teaching staff in various educational institutions of the district.
Replying to a demand by a delegation from Kupwara regarding another bridge in Kupwara town, the Advisor assured that the matter will be looked into on the priority.
The delegation of Sarpanchs and Panchs apprised the Advisor about the need for improvement of drainage system in Kupwara, solid waste management on modern scientific standards, upgradation of Khumriyal road and funding for MCs.
Advisor Ganai gave them a patient hearing and assured that their grievances and demands would be examined and the concerned departments will be asked to redress all of their genuine concerns. He assured the delegations that issues pertaining to the other departments will be forwarded to the concerned for their timely redressal.
Advisor Ganai stressed upon the officers to act promptly on the grievances and to dispose of them at an earliest. He said that issues of the people must be given top priority and should be redressed at an earliest.
Earlier, the Advisor in presence of DDC Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir and Director School Education, Kashmir also inaugurated Book Mela, organised by CEO Kupwara.
The Advisor on the occasion distributed books to forty students of the district studying in 6th, 7th and 8th standards in various government schools of the district.
Interacting with the students and teachers present, the Advisor said that students should be facilitated and encouraged to perform practical tasks along with theoretical lessons so that they could understand the theory and its practical implications. “Teachers should inculcate pragmatism and positive thought in their students so that they are able to relate with real life the lessons they learn from textbooks. This makes both teaching and learning an interesting experience,” the Advisor said.
Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B), Kashmir, Director BOSE, Kashmir, SSP Kupwara, ADC Kupwara, JD Planning, ACR, ACD, SDM Karnah, CEO, CMO, DSHO, CAO, DIO Kupwara and other concerned were present on the occasion.